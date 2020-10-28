Ciara Is 35 And 35 Pounds Away From Her Post-Baby Body Goals

Singer Ciara just celebrated her 35th birthday and it’s safe to say she’s officially entered a stage in her life where she’s constantly glowing!

Yesterday, the Body Party singer posted gorgeous photos to her social media channels wearing nothing but a super sexy, green snake print trench coat paired with black high heeled boots. She posted the picture of her post-baby body to Twitter with the caption, “35 & 35 more lbs to go…and I feel good! Loving the process and progress!”

She then gave us another look on Instagram wearing the same green trench and black boots but this time, surrounded by dozens of red roses.

Ciara’s posts come a few days after her hubby, Russell Wilson, honored her with a touching and lengthy social media tribute on her actual birthday. In his tribute, he called her his “Queen”, and expressed his love and devotion for her as his wife and the mother of his children.

“My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent. You have changed my life for the better,” the 31 year old Seattle Seahawks quarterback wrote.

Ciara and Russell have been married since 2016 and recently welcomed Win Harrison, now 3 months old, into their growing family. He continued, “you, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet.” Happiness looks good on Ci Ci as the wife and mother of three is seemingly always glowing these days. From the sweet messages from her husband to her impromptu birthday social media photo shoot, 35 is starting out perfect! RELATED STORIES: Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest IG TV Video Ciara Becomes Global Ambassador For WW After Struggling To Lose Weight After Baby No. 3

