HomeHelloBuzz

GOAT Serena Williams Talks Retirement On The Cover Of ‘Time’

Her daughter is her reason.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Serena for Time

Source: Paola Kudacki / Paola Kudacki

Serena Williams covers Time to commemorate her upcoming final US Open. In the interview she discusses retirement, those who influenced her career, plus more.

Serena Talks Family And Her Impact On Black Women

Serena Williams recently announced her retirement, and the world is already mourning her absence. Williams is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time, and the thought of her no longer dominating the tennis courts is bitter-sweet. In her latest interview with Time, the icon revealed that her daughter, Alexis, is the driving force behind her decision to retire. In the interview, Williams stated, “Olympia doesn’t like when I play tennis.” She went on to explain that expanding her family is a top priority. “I can’t imagine my life without my sisters…When I look at Olympia, I’m really not performing at my peak, but not trying harder to give her that sibling. Coming from a big family, and coming from five, there’s nothing better.”

Serena Williams is a mogul on the court and off the court. The 23x Grand slam champion broke barriers not only in her career but has also helped thousands of dark-skin, curvy black women become more comfortable in their skin. “A lot of people feel they’re not pretty or they’re not cute enough because their skin is dark…I think people could feel my confidence, because I was always told, ‘You look great. Be Black and be proud.’…Giving them that confidence that motivation is something that has literally never been done…You don’t let the world decide beauty. And me being thicker or whatever, I mean, curves are popular now. Butts are popular. I’m trying to lose mine, and people are trying to get mine.”

To read the full interview, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Serena Williams Announces Tennis Retirement In Latest Vogue Cover Story

5 Times Serena Williams Served Matching Mommy Goals With Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr

Serena Williams And Daughter Olympia Were Stylishly Twinning In David Koma At The King Richard Premiere

Newsletter , serena williams

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Ciara Announces New Skincare Brand Launching In September
Beauty  |  Samjah Iman

Ciara Enters The Beauty Chat With New Skincare Brand Launching In September

Serena for Time
HelloBuzz  |  Samjah Iman

GOAT Serena Williams Talks Retirement On The Cover Of ‘Time’

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Beauty  |  Shannon Dawson

Lil Nas X Brings His Unique Style To YSL As Their New Beauty Brand Ambassador

2022 MTV VMAs – Show
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

‘I’m Winning H*e!’: Lizzo Claps Back At Haters During Her Vmas Acceptance Speech

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close