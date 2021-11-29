5 Times Serena Williams Served Matching Mommy Goals With Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll never get tired of Serena Williams and her mini me Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. The dynamic duo took to Instagram to show off their orange matching dresses clad with orange, blue, and brown sneakers.

It looks like happiness starts with an O…,” the Tennis champ captioned a carousel of images. Williams enjoys dressing up with her daughter, and we can’t blame her! The pint-sized future makeup artist lights up whenever there’s a camera around. So far, she’s made her red carpet debut for the premiere of her mother’s biopic King Richard. The pair dazzled in a custom David Koma ensemble.

How adorable is this Stuart Weitzman ad? Both Williams and her mini me frolicked around in matching white dresses as Williams described the best part of being a mother. There’s no doubt that she cherishes these moments where she can fuse work and motherhood together.

During a trip to the beach, Williams and Ohanian jumped for joy in matching Black and Tan swimsuits.

And who can get over this Nike swimsuit fashion moment featuring Williams, Ohanian, and special guest Qai Qai. The sneaker and apparel brand created 3 custom suits to that fit the trio perfectly.

When it comes to the mommy daughter moments from Williams and Ohanian, this is just the beginning. The dynamic duo have at least 10 more years of dressing alike before her daughter begins to advocate for her own wardrobe that reflects her personal style. Until then, we’ll enjoy these precious, adorable moments. What do you think?

