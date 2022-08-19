Draya Michele Looks Bangin’ In A Paper Bikini In Maxim Magazine’s Latest Issue

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Draya Michele is no stranger to flexing her toned, curvaceous physique. The 37-year-old model, actress, and swimsuit designer has served body goals on a silver platter, and now she’s letting it all hang out in Maxim’s latest issue.

The magazine highlighted the entrepreneur with a spread that discussed her career journey (including her appearance on Basketball Wives) and her current success. “Draya Michele is a rising star ⭐️ Model, Designer, & Entrepreneur, this boss babe is taking over! Read all about this beauty and her rise to fame & success on Maxim.com, link in Bio,” they wrote via their Instagram page.

In a post to Michele’s page, the designer gave us additional looks of the spread, clad in a paper bikini she designed herself.

Michele discusses her desire to give the younger generation opportunities in the design world. “I design everything myself, but I am exploring the idea of hiring a team of designers to try to take a load off me and also to freshen up the brand and give it a facelift and a bit of youth,” she tells the magazine.

“I believe that sending the elevator back down for young women and men designers who are like me, who just need the opportunity and that one thing to catapult their career,” she continues.

The swimsuit designer started her brand Mint Swim back in 2011. The thriving brand is one of many clothing lines created by the mother of two. You can read more of the interview here. In the meantime, are you loving Michele’s paper bikini?

