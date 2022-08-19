HomeStyle & Fashion

Draya Michele Looks Bangin’ In A Paper Bikini In Maxim Magazine’s Latest Issue

Paper never looked this good.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Republic Saturdays Hosted By Draya Michelle

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Draya Michele is no stranger to flexing her toned, curvaceous physique. The 37-year-old model, actress, and swimsuit designer has served body goals on a silver platter, and now she’s letting it all hang out in Maxim’s latest issue.

The magazine highlighted the entrepreneur with a spread that discussed her career journey (including her appearance on Basketball Wives) and her current success. Draya Michele is a rising star ⭐️ Model, Designer, & Entrepreneur, this boss babe is taking over! Read all about this beauty and her rise to fame & success on Maxim.com, link in Bio,” they wrote via their Instagram page.

In a post to Michele’s page, the designer gave us additional looks of the spread, clad in a paper bikini she designed herself.

Michele discusses her desire to give the younger generation opportunities in the design world. “I design everything myself, but I am exploring the idea of hiring a team of designers to try to take a load off me and also to freshen up the brand and give it a facelift and a bit of youth,” she tells the magazine.

“I believe that sending the elevator back down for young women and men designers who are like me, who just need the opportunity and that one thing to catapult their career,” she continues.

The swimsuit designer started her brand Mint Swim back in 2011. The thriving brand is one of many clothing lines created by the mother of two. You can read more of the interview here. In the meantime, are you loving Michele’s paper bikini?

DON’T MISS…

Draya Michele Gives Us An Instagram Slay In A Look From Her PrettyLittleThing Collection

Draya Michele Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy With Her Toned Abs In Latest IG Pic

Five Celebrity Swimwear Collections To Shop This Summer

draya michele , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
2022 BET Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity News  |  Samjah Iman

Nene Leakes Shared An Inside Look Into Her BBL Surgery Experience On Instagram

Republic Saturdays Hosted By Draya Michelle
Style & Fashion  |  Marsha B.

Draya Michele Looks Bangin’ In A Paper Bikini In Maxim Magazine’s Latest Issue

2021 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Week 2 Day 1
Health  |  Samjah Iman

I Just Had My First Mammogram As A 40-Year-Old Black Woman, And Here’s What To Expect

Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, Jack Harlow host VMAs
Celebrity News  |  Samjah Iman

Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, And Jack Harlow Will Host The 2022 VMAs

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close