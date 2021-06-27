Five Celebrity Swimwear Collections To Shop This Summer

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Summer is officially here and that means it’s time to stock up on new swimwear for your upcoming beach and pool days. Whether you’re a bikini or one-piece girl, or if you like bright bold colors, animal prints, or simple aesthetics, our favorite celeb girls have made a swimsuit just for you! Ranging in different prices, sizes, and styles, each of the below collections was curated by some of the most stylish celebs in the game, so you already know they’re going to be hot! From Saweetie to Beyoncé, check out the hottest celeb swimwear collections that you should shop this summer.

Saweetie x Matte Collection

Saweetie’s sexy new swimwear collection with Black-owned swimwear line Matte Collection officially launched last Friday, just in time for the pretty girls to show out for the hot summer beach days! The 12-piece collection features bold orange and blue-colored swimsuits and three-piece neon-colored swimsuit sets. With starting prices at $30, Saweetie’s line is available on MatteCollection.com and at their flagship store in Atlanta.

City Girls x Icon Swim

The City Girls launched their first swimwear collection with Icon Swim earlier this Spring and the suits are hot! The capsule collection features a variety of women’s colorful bikinis, cover-ups, and swimwear at affordable prices starting at $26. The rappers put their sexy and eccentric styles on full display with this line, featuring bright, bold colorful patterns and different animal prints.

“The Wait is Finally Over! It’s officially our launch day,” JT wrote on Instagram on launch day. “Shop @iconswim x @citygirls capsule collection now.”

Megan The Stallion x Fashion Nova

You’re definitely in for a hot girl summer with swimsuits by Megan Thee Stallion! The swimwear line is the latest in her ongoing collaboration with online fashion retailer, Fashion Nova. The new line dropped last week and features swimwear, coverups, dresses, accessories, and matching sets, and, according to a press release, was inspired by the iconic “’80s Miami Beach revival” and includes “special design details, bright neons, sexy animal prints, and sophisticated neutrals.”

Draya Michele’s Mint Swim

Actress and influencer Draya Michele’s Mint Swim line isn’t new, but it’s definitely heating up this summer! The sexy swimwear line features fashionable suits in a variety of colors and styles, including bikinis and one-piece cut-outs in bold colors and soft aesthetics. With prices starting at $73, Mint Swim is definitely a must-add to your swimwear collection.

Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park

For Beyoncé’s fourth Ivy Park collection, the Grammy-award-winning singer officially announced her first swim offering with the line. In an Instagram posted teased Thursday morning, the We Are Ivy Park IG page asked the simple question, “How do you flex?” and showed off an array of “street-to-swim-ready” separates for both men and women, all of which were in a vibrant orange color with Adidas’ signature stripes in white. The new, summer-inspired line drops July 22 on adidas.com

and July 23 in select stores globally.

Don’t miss..

10 Black-Owned Swimwear Brands to Shop Before Summer Starts

TRIED IT! This Black-Owned Period Swimwear Saved My 30th Birthday Trip