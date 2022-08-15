HomeStyle & FashionFashion

Megan Thee Stallion Is All Curves In A Custom House Of JMC Bodysuit

Megan Thee Stallion is a stallion, period.

Megan Thee Stallion in Custom Jumpsuit

Source: NBC / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is a stallion, period. The Grammy award-winning artist struck a fierce post in a custom Julian Mendez Couture bodysuit that put her curves on full display.

The form-fitting ensemble wrapped flawlessly around the H-town hottie’s body. It featured a crocodile-like print, long sleeves, and extra material that accented her breast and wrapped around her waist and neck. To offset the look, Megan rocked long, blonde straight hair, and her makeup was kept to a minimum with shades of brown. The entire look was put together by Image Architect, Law Roach.

This fly outfit Megan is sporting comes in conjunction with the promotion of her sophomore album, Traumazine, which dropped last weekThe “Hot Girl Summer” artist posted the sexy picture with the caption, “Tune in tomorrow 10 am est #TRAUMAZINE.” Unlike her debut album, Good News, this album displays a more vulnerable side of the usual unbothered star. With this album, she lets her fans in on her emotions and how she feels about life after her mother’s passing. “Behind this smile, I’m fighting these tears ’cause a b**** be sad as f***. Ever since my mama died 2019, I don’t really know who I can trust.” raps Megan. 

Click here to view the “Her” video from the Traumazine album.

