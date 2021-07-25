Sherri Shepherd Talks Weight Loss Journey In People Magazine’s Health Edition: ‘I’ve Never Felt Better!’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Sherri Shepherd has been extremely open about her incredible weight loss journey and most recently, she graced the cover of People Magazine’s Health Edition where she opened up about her lifestyle change even more!

Wearing an adorable pink and green floral top with short jean shorts, the comedienne was all smiles on the magazine’s Summer/Fall 2021 edition as she showed off her slimed-down figure while riding a bike. She excitedly let her fans know about her journey from diabetes to healthy living by posting the cover and inserts on her IG page where she was quoted from the magazine saying, “I’ve never felt better.”

“Woo Hoo… my cover of #peoplehealth @people is out in 550,000 doctors’ offices right now,” she captioned the photos. “When you’re waiting to see the doctor grab a copy! Thanks #people for sharing my #jjourney from #diabetes to better #health.”

For the magazine’s cover story, Sherri dove deeper into the 2007 diabetes diagnosis, something she credits with “saving her life” as it forced her to change her eating habits. “It’s not a death sentence when you get diabetes,” she told the magazine. “It can actually help you live a full life.”

Those words have come full circle for the 54-year-old talk show host, as referenced in this 2019 Instagram video when she first began sharing her journey with the world. “You can take this journey to health. Who are you living for? Who needs you here?” she said in the video. “When my son … asked ‘Mommy, if you die who’s going to be my bodyguard?’ I knew I had to make lifestyle changes or I would die.”

Now, Sherri is no stranger to showing off her slimmed-down figure on IG, often taking pictures in skin-tight dresses to show off her amazing bod. And while her diabetes diagnosis was the wake-up call she needed to turn her life around, she credits wellness and peace of mind for making the weight fall off.