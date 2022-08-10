Megan Thee Stallion Serves In A Flesh Colored Catsuit

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion served curves today when she donned a flesh colored catsuit that was everything!

For her look, the beauty donned a nude colored, long sleeved, pant catsuit that hugged her curves to perfection The ensemble featured cut outs throughout with lace detailing on the legs and fit her like glove. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the look with a new handbag and platform heels. She wore her hair in a high bun and served face and body as she posed for a photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers.

The beauty shared the look on her Instagram page, posting a variety of photos where she showed off the look from all angles, including a detailed close up of her face where she showed off her glam. Check out the look below.

“Bawdy go so crazy !!!!” fellow rapper Latto commented on the look while another wrote, “Yasss bodyyyyy 😍😍😍”

What do you think about Megan’s HAWT look?