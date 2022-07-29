Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In A $950 Dress That We Love

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross recently appeared alongside Kevin Hart rocking a gorgeous dress that we absolutely love.

The black-ish actress stepped out earlier this week wearing a bright yellow $950 dress from Galvan London that fit her like a glove. The beauty paired the look with matching pointed toe pumps, red nail polish, and minimal jewelry and had her big curls on full display as she sat down with the comedian to drink wine and laugh all night long.

Taking to Instagram the legendary actress shared her look with her 11 million Instagram followers, captioning the Reel, “Uh oh…little Miss Tracee who barely drinks got a lil tipsy with @kevinhart4real 🍷🫠 but apparently that’s what he intended!”

Check it out below.

We’re loving this look on the superstar! Would you splurge?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening