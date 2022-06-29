Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In Bright Yellow Cong Tri Gown

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted on Instagram giving us soft glam in a bright yellow look and she looked amazing!

The black-ish actress stepped out earlier this week wearing a bright yellow Cong Tri gown that fit her like a glove. Styled by Karla Welch, the beauty paired the look with thick gold hoop earrings and wore her big curls pulled back into a slicked back braided pony tail as she served face on the ‘Gram for her impromptu photoshoot.

Taking to the platform, the legendary actress shared her look with her 11 million Instagram followers, captioning the photoset, “PATTERN YELLOW”

Check it out below.

Of course we’re not the only ones loving this look on the beauty as many of Tracee’s followers flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Tracee created yellow,” wrote one follower while another commented, “And how can we get it down on paper that nobody else can wear yellow?!! 😩💛💛💛” and another simply said, “Come on lewks!!!!!!😍”

Yellow is officially Tracee’s color! What do you think about her effortless look?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening