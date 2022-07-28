Gabrielle Union Shows Us Her Before And After Work Style In A New York & Company Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Gabrielle Union is showing off her effortless style on Instagram again in a New York & Company dress and we’re loving it!

Taking to the platform, the actress showed us her before and after work style when she shared an IG Reel of herself looking as flawless as ever. In the Reel, the beauty appeared to be on set in her trailer as she donned a white lush robe and hair scarf before changing into her after work and happy hour fit where she rocked a baby blue maxi dress seemingly from her New York & Company clothing collection and her hair in a fresh silk press that she wore parted down the middle.

“Before work 🥴After work= Quittin time happy hour vibes @nyandcompany ” she captioned the Reel. Check it out below.

“😍😍😍,” one of the beauty’s IG followers commented on the look while another commented on the beauty’s locs, writing, “Wow! Your hair grew so fast! It’s so beautiful you’re so beautiful 💗💗💗”

We’re loving this effortless after work look on the actress! Would you rock it?

