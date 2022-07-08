Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Various Makeup Looks And We Can’t Choose A Favorite!

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to show off her various makeup looks from the Europe music festivals and each one is absolutely stunning!

Taking to the platform, the beauty uploaded a series of selfies showing off her stunning looks from over the last few weeks, each one donning a different beat that simply enhanced the rapper’s already gorgeous face. Not only was each makeup look unique, but each of her hairstyles was just as special as she wore her locs in various colors including black, red and green highlights. She also experimented with her locs in bone straight, curled, pony tails and dramatic looks, all complementing her gorgeous makeup.

The beauty shared the looks with her millions of Instagram followers, captioning the IG carousel, “Some of my favorite makeup looks from the Europe festivals so far 😍😛💄which one is your fave 👀”

Check it out below

Meg’s 29.2 million IG followers went crazy for these makeup looks and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Ahhh all but the second eye and the last one w the freckles!!!” one follower wrote while another commented with “Face card flawless.”

We’re going to need our good sis to drop the makeup tutorial soon! Which look is your fave?

RELATED STORIES:

Megan Thee Stallion Stepped Out In A Cut Out Pink Ensemble For The Season 2 Premiere Of ‘P-Valley’

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks All Black Mugler In ‘Plan B’ Video Preview