Marjorie And Steve Harvey Show Off Their Fashionionable Style In Fendi Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still living it up in Paris and serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!

Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in lavish Fendi ensembles that were everything. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense.

For their look, Marjorie opted for an all-white Fendi suit featuring a matching blazer and slacks combo while Steve opted for an all brown look featuring a suit jacket, matching slacks and a brown button up shirt.

Check out their fly looks below.

A couple that slays together, stays together! What do you think about Marjorie and Steve’s fashionable looks?

