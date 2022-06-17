Tracee Ellis Ross Gave Us Soft Glam In A Black Dress On ‘The Tonight Show’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted on ‘The Tonight Show’ giving us soft glam in her big curls and she looked amazing!

The black-ish actress made an appearance on the nightly talk show wearing a long, black maxi dress designed by Willy Chavarria that fit her like a glove. She paired the look with black heels and minimal jewelry and had her big curls on display as she appeared on the show to discuss black-ish’s incredible eight year run and more.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her fashionable look as well as a few photos from the night. “Hey y’all! I’m on #fallontonight chatting about how special #blackish’s eight year run was, plus some other stuff. Some other very riveting stuff. Tune in! 11:35/10:35c,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

She then shared a video clip from the night with her millions of followers, captioning the video “@traceeellisross remembers locking eyes with Brad Pitt and riding an elevator with Keanu Reeves. #FallonTonight”

“Tracee you look amazing 😍,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photo while another wrote, “So gorgeous!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️” underneath the fashionable photos.

We’re loving this look!

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening