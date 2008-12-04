Holiday Gifts: Bath And Body

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

This holiday season why not give bath and body products to someone who needs a little pampering and rejuvenating. Here are some ideas from the staff at HB.

Well Being Nurturing Soap Set

Give someone that “Me Time” with these rock-shaped soaps by PartyLite. $14.95 for a set of 3 at partylite.com

Ojon Body Ball

The “White Ball” produces a creamy lather that can be used in the bath or shower to purify and nourish the skin to silky perfection. $65 at sephora.com

Bliss Spa Set

For the girl on the go, this set of travel must haves for a ‘fresh from the spa’ glow wherever you go. $46 at sephora.com

Peppermint Cooling Foot Heaven

This complete pedicure set will make someone special believe in “foot heaven on earth.” $14 at thebodyshop.com

Aveda Ultimate Sanctuary

This gift set is the ultimate in pure relaxation. $129 at aveda.com

