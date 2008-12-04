CLOSE
Holiday Gifts: Bath And Body

This holiday season why not give bath and body products to someone who needs a little pampering and rejuvenating. Here are some ideas from the staff at HB.

Well Being Nurturing Soap Set

Give someone that “Me Time” with these rock-shaped soaps by PartyLite. $14.95 for a set of 3 at partylite.com

Ojon Body Ball

The “White Ball” produces a creamy lather that can be used in the bath or shower to purify and nourish the skin to silky perfection. $65 at sephora.com

Bliss Spa Set

For the girl on the go, this set of travel must haves for a ‘fresh from the spa’ glow wherever you go. $46 at sephora.com

Peppermint Cooling Foot Heaven

This complete pedicure set will make someone special believe in “foot heaven on earth.” $14 at thebodyshop.com

Aveda Ultimate Sanctuary

This gift set is the ultimate in pure relaxation. $129 at aveda.com

