Nia Long Shows Off Her Face Card In A Flawless Instagram Post

If there’s anyone’s face card that never declines it’s Nia Long, and she just keeps on getting better and better with time!
In a stunning Instagram post, the legendary actress showed off her flawless face, glowing skin and long, healthy hair as she served effortlessly in a stunning selfie. Posted to her make up artist, Keita Moore’s Instagram page, the beauty sat pretty donning a natural beat, glossy lip and a white bathrobe. Moore share the photo to their IG page earlier this week, captioning the post, “N I A L O N G || @IamNiaLong Set life with a whole snack!!!!” before tagging her entire glam squad.
Check out the post below.
Of course, the internet went into a frenzy over this stunning selfie and flooded Moore’s comments with their praises. “She is stunning 😍😍😍” wrote one follower while another commented with, ‘Adore so natural and glowtastic” and another simply wrote, “Beautiful ❤️”
Whatever Nia Long is using on her skin, we’ll take two!
RELATED STORIES:
Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon
Beyoncé, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis Receive Nominations In The 94th Annual Academy Awards