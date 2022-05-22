Sabrina And Idris Elba Give Us Fashion Envy At Cannes Film Festival

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Sabrina and Idris Elba were spotted on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend and gave us fashion envy in their elegant ensembles!

For their night out, Sabrina wore a custom Tony Ward all-white sheer gown. The dress featured one-shoulder detailing and included a long train that trailed behind the beauty as she walked. As for her hair, she wore her locs straight down and parted over to one side and wore soft glam makeup on her face to enhance her natural beauty. Her husband matched her fly and wore a navy suit which he paired with black loafers.

Sabrina took to her Instagram page to show off her and her husband’s fashionable looks and even congratulated Idris on his big night. “Congratulations baby, and congratulations to the whole TTYOL team. What a debut ✨,” she captioned the photo set for her 471 thousand Instagram followers.

Check it out below.

This couple is definitely giving us fashion goals! What do you think of their look?

