Tia Mowry Shares Why She Loves Being A Woman On Instagram: ‘We Really Are Incredible’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry took to Instagram earlier today to share a heartfelt and vulnerable post about why she loves being a woman, and we couldn’t relate to her more!

Taking to the platform, the beauty rocked a super sexy black body suit that she wore underneath a white silk robe. With her natural curls on full display, she posed on the floor of what looked like her bedroom, and served face as she reminded us why being a woman is so rewarding.

“One thing I love about being a woman is that you don’t have to be one-sided,” she captioned the photo set. “We as women have so many different facets to who we are and it’s so beautiful. We can be soft AND sexy or powerful and dominant – or anything in between! It’s magical how layered we are, ladies! ✨ So just remember that – we really are INCREDIBLE 🤍”

Check out the inspirational post and message below.

“This message AND these photos! 😍🙌🏾👏🏾,” one of the actress’s millions of Instagram followers wrote underneath the picture while another commented with, “I’m loving this side of Tia,” while another user wrote, “Breathtakingly gorgeous 😍.”

We’re also loving this side of Tia!

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’