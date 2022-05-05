Jayda Cheaves Collaborates With PrettyLittleThing For New Spring/Summer Collection

If you need assistance revamping your wardrobe for the spring and summer seasons, look no further than Jayda Cheaves (aka Jayda Wayda) and PrettyLittleThing (PLT). The influencer and business owner has teamed up with the popular UK brand to launch a new collection that will surely have you feeling hot (figuratively) for the warmer months.

This collection is affordable and embodies all that Cheaves represents: a model, mother, and hustler whose wardrobe is always on point. The collection features vibrant colors and sexy cutouts that will make any onlooker stop and stare. The bold garments scream boss chick, which matches her vibe to a tee.

Some of the looks that stand out in Cheaves’ latest PLT collection are the faux leather blazer, the oversized green sweater and sweat shorts, and the hot pink, cut-out bodycon dress. The ensembles are perfect for a day party, brunch, or a girl’s night on the town.

The Jayda Wayda PLT collection comes in sizes extra-small to extra-large, and ranges from $12 to $30. Shop the location here.

