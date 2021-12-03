Jayda Cheaves Collaborates With PrettyLittleThing On A Sensual Collection That Takes Us Back To The 2000s

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Jayda Cheaves is all about serving curves on top of curves when it comes to her wardrobe, and her latest collection with fashion powerhouse PrettyLittleThing embodies just that. The entrepreneur, author, and Instagram influencer has teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to bring fans a taste of her style with a sort of throwback flare, and according to her followers – it is serving!

The brand ambassador took to her Instagram to announce the drop of the collection and to tease fans with a few looks. And from that sneak peek we saw printed jumpers, fitted leather sets, leather all-in-one suit, wide-leg leather pants, and denim sets to name a few.

Jayda’s collection puts us in the midframe of the styles we used to rock in the early 2000s. From the wide leather pants to the denim sets, this entire collection resembles the looks that would often pop up in popular music videos.

Jayda’s followers seem to be on board with her new collection. As soon as she announced her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, her comment section lit up. A slew of heart eyes and fire emojis were posted and a few people had already purchased their looks while some sulked about the looks selling out. One follower bragged, “Aw just got the last top yesterday from them 😍🔥.” In contrast, another follower sadly wrote, “can they restock the dress? 😢”

If you’re interested in checking out Jayda’s line, click here. Andi if you plan on shopping you better jump on the website soon because these looks are selling like hot cakes!

