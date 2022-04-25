Omarion Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy Over Grey Sweatpants Post

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Omarion set the Internet ablaze today when he posted a shirtless mirror selfie rocking a pair of grey sweatpants!

Taking to the social platform, the r&b crooner posed in the mirror rocking nothing but an oversized pair of grey sweats. With his locs in a high bun, Omarion appeared to be in a dressing room while he snapped a quick flick for Instagram which immediately set his mentions on fire as soon as the post was uploaded.

Check out the sultry post below.

Almost immediately after Omarion hit send on the post, many of his 4.2 million Instagram followers flooded his comment section with their stamps of approval. “You know what you were doing sir 😂😂😂,” one follower wrote while another commented and said, “Whewww chileeeeee my baby is blessed 😍😍😍😍,” while another wrote, “You know exactly how to get us going 😂😂😂😂😂.”

And the comments didn’t stop there. Twitter also joined in on the fun with many users Tweeting their admiration of Omarion’s cozy ensemble. Check out some of our favorites below.

We’re not mad at all!

