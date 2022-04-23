Ashanti Turns Heads In An All Black Ensemble On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Ashanti posted up on the ‘Gram earlier today and gave us fashion envy in her all-black ensemble that was everything!

Earlier today, the songstress posed for the social platform where she showed off her all black look and that definitely gave us fashion envy. The sexy mini dress featured gold chains on the side and waist to accentuate the ensemble and set the entire look off right. She paired the look with gold pumps and gold hoop earrings and took to Instagram to show off her fashionable ensemble in a series of photos that showed off the look from every angle.

“Atl shawty 🍑,” she captioned the first photo set.

She then shared another photo set on the social media platform. This time captioning the photo set, “Way she use to giggle when that a** would wiggle… 😉”

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the fashionable ensemble on the songstress as many of Ashanti’s millions of IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “There she gooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥” one follower commented while another wrote, “You + Dress 😍🔥😍.”

We’re loving this look on the R&B songstress. What do you think about the beauty’s fashionable look?

