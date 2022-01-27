Ashanti Is A Golden Goddess In This Metallic Gold Pantsuit By Alexander McQueen

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

It’s safe to say Ashanti can wear anything and make it look sexy and sophisticated. Such is the case for her latest look, a metallic gold Alexander McQueen pantsuit, Celine shoes, BP Jewelry and a cascading jumbo braid; styled by Timb.

The stylish performer donned the look to guest host I Can See Your Voice on FOX, serving the crowd golden goddess melanin.

Ashanti teased her appearance on the popular new talent competition driven show that makes host Ken Jeong and permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton guess which contestants are good singers without them revealing their talent or lack their of. With a chance to win $100,000 can you look like you’ve got what it takes to be a musical genius?

Ashanti continues to give us a look. On New Year’s Eve, she rocked a full fur look, mini dress and thigh high boots to keep warm in the frigid winter temperatures while hitting to the stage to perform along Ja Rule.

And who can forget this high-class Burberry trench coat she wore to Good Morning America to celebrate and tease receiving the Soul Train Awards “Lady Of Soul” honor.

We’re looking forward to all Ashanti has in store for 2022, including getting her own star on the “Hollywood Walk Of Fame,” and rereleasing her debut album Ashanti remastered so she can collect that coin! OK, sis. We see you.

