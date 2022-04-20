Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her New Single With A Midday Twerk

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Nicki Minaj is basking in the release of her new single, “We Go Up,” in true Nicki fashion: with a midday twerk, and it’s definitely the energy we need to get us through the rest of the week!

Taking to Twitter, the rapper rocked an all-pink ensemble including a bright pink wig which she wore in a Bantu knot, half up, half down hairstyle with the back of her hair flipped up. For her fit, she wore a pink sheer slip dress with white and pink sneakers and gave us her best dance twerking moves while celebrating her new song.

“how I be in my head every time I succeed @ making all my secret admirers SOOOOOOOOOO PRESSED#WeGoUp LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” she captioned the video before adding a few laughing emojis to further emphasize her point. Check out the video below.

Of course, fans ate this video up, taking to Tweet to gas the self proclaimed Barbie up for her barely there video.

“Yessssss LAWD look at ART! Come thru THIGH” tweeted one fan. While another wrote, “As you should,” while others simply left a plethora of heart and heart eye emojis underneath the jaw-dropping video.

But this isn’t the only jaw-dropping look the award winning rapper gave us this week while promoting her new song. Just yesterday, Nicki donned a super fly black and white printed Marc Jacobs hooded sweatshirt that currently retails for $395. She paired the look with matching pants from the same brand and struck a post wearing a pair of futuristic back shades, silver hoops and deep burgundy lipstick. As for her hair, she rocked a golden blonde half up half down style and served face as she promoted her new music video.

“Weeee bak on dat Ewok. #WeGoUpVideo ft @fivioforeign is out now,” the Barb captioned the photo before continuing with, “I tried being the good b**** but I see the bad guy gotta come back tf out. My bad 😣. It’s gon cost ya tho. It gotta cost now. 🥳 too much playin on the Queen time ⏰😎 #MarcJacobs #AllTheWayCovered #ItsStillGivinSexxxy 🔗bio”

Check out that post below.

We just can’t get enough of Nicki!

