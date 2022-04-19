Nicki Minaj Poses For The ‘Gram In Black And White Marc Jacobs Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram earlier today to show off her latest look and she’s definitely giving us fashion envy once again.

Taking to the social platform, the rapper donned a super fly black and white printed Marc Jacobs hooded sweatshirt that currently retails for $395. She paired the look with matching pants from the same brand and struck a post wearing a pair of futuristic back shades, silver hoops and deep burgundy lipstick. As for her hair, she rocked a golden blonde half up half down style and served face as she promoted her new music video, “We Go Up” which features Fivio Foreign.

“Weeee bak on dat Ewok. #WeGoUpVideo ft @fivioforeign is out now,” the Barb captioned the photo before continuing with, “I tried being the good b**** but I see the bad guy gotta come back tf out. My bad 😣. It’s gon cost ya tho. It gotta cost now. 🥳 too much playin on the Queen time ⏰😎 #MarcJacobs #AllTheWayCovered #ItsStillGivinSexxxy 🔗bio”

Check out the fashionable look below.

The award-winning rapper’s 185 million Instagram followers were loving this ensemble (and attitude) and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “YOU ATE THIS UP👏👏👏,” one follower commented while another wrote, “Love wen you in that mode!!!!!!!” and another completely gassed the superstar up, writing, “Yessss queen talk yo mf ishhhhhhhh. You was generous but they time is up.”

We love this Nicki! What do you think of her look?

