Mary J. Blige Set To Receive The Icon Award At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Congratulations to superstar singer Mary J. Blige who is about to add another award to her long list of accolades!

Earlier this week, it was revealed that R&B songstress will be the next recipient of the Billboard icon award, which she’ll receive on Sunday, May 15 during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Mary is also set to deliver another legendary performance during the ceremony which we’re sure will have us on the edges of our seats.

The upcoming honor will make this Blige’s eleventh Billboard Music Award. She previously received the award for album of the year in 1995 for her album, “My Life” as well as nine other trophies — including the award for female R&B/hip-hop artist of the year and Hot 100 airplay song of the year for “Be Without You” — which she received in 2006 during her “The Breakthrough” album run.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses, and now even my own music festival,” Mary J. said in a statement about the upcoming accomplishment. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

Big congratulations to Mary J. Blige for the upcoming honor!

