Tina Knowles-Lawson Makes Acting Debut On ‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’

Talent definitely runs in the Knowles-Lawson family and most recently, Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson can now add voice actress to her resume as she just made her acting debut on The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder!

In the upcoming episode, Lawson, who is the mother of Solange and Beyoncé, plays Ms. Gina who is tasked with helping Penny’s friend LaCienega find new hairstyles for her quinceanera. LaCienega wants everyone to have afros to which Ms. Gina responds, in true Ms. Tina fashion, “Oh, that’s interesting. But hey, it’s your day chile.”

Ms. Tina took to Instagram to announce her new accomplishment, sharing ta scene from her big debut with her along with a quick video snippet of herself talking about her new gig. “I had so much fun voicing Ms. Gina who is really kind of Ms Tina😂,” she captioned the video. “I cannot wait to watch this with my grandkids they love the show ! The old one and the new one. I also watched the show with and without my children . So it brings it full circle for me to do a voice over thanks to my good friend Ralph Farquhar Producer along with his partner Bruce W. Smith the creator ! They brought the show to Disney so watch it this Wednesday on Disney + “The Proud Family ” ❤️’

Check it out below.

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder is a Disney + reboot of the 2001 animated classic Disney series, The Proud Family. The new version centers around teenage Penny Proud along with her family and friends. The new series debuted last month has brought back much of the original cast including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Paula Jai Parker as the mother, Trudy Proud and Tommy Davidson as her husband and Proud family patriarch, Oscar Proud.

Beauties, will you be watching?

