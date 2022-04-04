Lori Harvey Keeps It Cute In A Jean Paul Gaultier Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Lori Harvey took to Instagram to show off her latest look while out on the town and as usual, our good sis did not come to play!

Taking to the social platform, the beauty influencer posed for the gworls in a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier two-piece ensemble that was everything. She paired the look with open toe sandals and carried a white Lady Dior handbag to match. As for her hair she rocked her shoulder length locs in a voluminous bob with a slight curl on the end and adorned a soft glam makeup look on her face that had her glowing in the light.

“Material Gworl ✨,” the model captioned the IG carousel. Check it out below.

“The one & O N L Y,” one of the beauty’s 4 million Instagram followers commented underneath the stunning photo while another wrote, “ Pretty 😍😍😍,” and another commenter followed up with, “ yessss serve the gworlsss.”

It’s certainly been a great two weeks of fashion for SKN by LH founder as the beauty was recently spotted alongside her beau, Michael B. Jordan, looking as fine as ever for the Oscars’ Vanity Fair Party. The couple looked extremely lavish for the affair with the gorgeous social media influencer donning a sparkling cream-colored dress that sported an intricate circular design on the bodice while MBJ matched her fly and looked rather dapper in a metallic black tuxedo.

After the couple hit the red carpet, they took to Instagram to show off their fashionable looks. Lori shared her Instagram carousel first, posting a photo of the couple holding hands on the red carpet as they served face and fashion goals ahead of the epic night ahead. “Date Night ✨ @vanityfair #VFOscars,” Lori captioned the photo. Check it out below. Two words: Fashion. Goals.

