Gabrielle Union Stunts In Oversized Gold Hoop Earrings On Instagram

Gabrielle Union is one of our favorite fashion girls and she recently took to Instagram to give us a fashion flex that we absolutely adore!

Taking to the platform, the 49-year-old shared an Instagram Reel where she rocked a pair of stunning, oversized gold hoop earrings that made a statement all on their own. The hoops were designed by Alexandre Vauthier and featured the name of the brand engraved on each hoop. In the first post, she rocked the earrings with a slicked back pony tail and stunted in her bathrobe, all while serving face for her IG Reel.

“Hoop-LA 🌴,” she captioned the short video to which fans replied and said, “Those are out of this world⚡️.”

She then showed us her entire ensemble that she paired the stunning earrings with, rocking an all-black look featuring a strapless tube top with a thick neckline and a matching black pleated skirt. “Mama Gotta Eat Too 🍽,” she captioned this photo set. Check it out below.

“So Beautiful,” one of Gabrielle’s followers wrote underneath the photo set while another said, “EAT MAMA 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

We’re loving this look on our good sis!

