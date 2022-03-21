Phaedra Parks Is Aging Backwards In Blonde Bombshell Selfie

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Phaedra Parks took to her Instagram Story today to show off her youthful glow in a blonde bombshell selfie video that was everything!

The reality star recorded a fun video of herself while she rode in the car listening to a Nicki Minaj single and looked absolutely gorgeous! In the selfie video, she served face and gave us hair envy while she wore her blonde and brown ombre locs in a closely curled style with her front pulled back to show off her gorgeous face.

Check out the video courtesy of The Jasmine Brand below.

The reality star also made headlines lately when she was brought up in an interview with former Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate, Kandi Burruss, who told the show’s host that if Phaedra was to rejoin the show, she would no longer be a part of the cast. “I just don’t think that she and I need to interact. You know what I mean? I let her do her thing and when they decide to do that then, you know…”

The interviewer then interjected and said, “Okay, then you’d be like ‘I’m out of here. Nice knowing y’all. You gotta choose.” To which Kandi, “it’s not even about nobody making a choice because she’s other shows or whatever.” The interviewer then later asked Kandi if the situation was fixable and Kandi replied, “No, it’s not fixable. No.”

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses

Porsha leaves ‘RHOA’, Fans Debate if They’ll Be Tuning Into The Next Season

No Ma’am! Kandi Says If Phaedra Comes Back To RHOA, She’s Out!

Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’