Gabrielle Union Gives Us Fashion Envy In A Diotima Look

Gabrielle Union was on the scene this week doing press for her upcoming film, Cheaper by the Dozen, and was sure to serve looks in the process at each stop! Among the looks that we loved was a trendy Diotima fit that gave us major fashion envy.

For this ensemble, the actress donned a crocheted purple and white Diotima shirt that she paired with a brown suit jacket and matching slacks. She accessorized the look with an orange belt and strappy sandal heels. As for her hair, she rocked her dark brown locs in a blunt, cheek-length bob that she wore parted over to one side of her face and wore natural makeup, only opting for a deep purple lip to add dramatic flair to the trendy look.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty showed off her fashionable look in an Instagram Reel as she walked to her car to begin her press tour for the day.

“Cheaper By The Dozen But How Much For Just One Rib??😎,” the 49-year-old captioned the stunning video.

Check it out below.

“Woooowwww!!!!!😮😮😮😮 this is everything 🙌🔥🔥🔥,” one of Gabrielle’s IG followers commented under the Reel while another wrote, “😍😍😍 wow Gab, flawless”

Gab stars in Cheaper by the Dozen, a remake of the 2003 classic film, which hits Disney+ on March 18. In this family film, Gabrielle plays alongside Zach Braff as two parents with a multiracial, blended family of 12.

Check out the official trailer here

Will you be watching?