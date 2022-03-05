Halle Berry Shows Off Her Fab Fitness Routine In A Colorful Bikini: ‘Let’s Get Moving!’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Halle Berry is known for her incredible figure and on Friday she took to Instagram to show off her toned legs and thighs in a colorful bikini!

The 55-year-old award-winning actress showed fans how she likes to have fun while exercising as she went skateboarding in a colorful bikini bottom and t-shirt that she tied into a knot at the waist. In one shot, Halle was shown zooming down a tree-lined street where she gave her personal trainer a high five as she skated towards him. In another show, the actress was seen skating solo, wearing her brown and blonde locks in a wavy hairstyle and accessorizing her effortless beach look with heart-shaped sunglasses. And in another shot, Halle showed off her toned backside as she attempted to catch up to her personal trainer on her wheels.

“You already know what day it is! #FitnessFriday …. and @peterleethomas and I are BACK with another Fitness Friday classic. 💪🏽 Head over to @respin to check out this week’s workout and let us know how many reps you get in today,” she captioned one of the photos before following up with, “Always work to be the best version of yourself while landing on two feet..or four wheels 😅 #respinyourfit”

Check it out below.

She then followed that post with her solo shot, captioning this photo, “Let’s get fit on this #FitnessFriday with @respin! Who’s joining us?💪🏽”

And finally, she shared this photo while encouraging others to join her on her fitness journey. “It’s important to encourage yourself and others throughout your fitness journey. @peterleethomas and I encourage you to #respinyourfit with @respin this #FitnessFriday. Let’s get moving!”

Count us in for Halle’s workout routine!

