Halle Berry Takes Us To The ‘Wild Side’ In Latest Instagram Pic

Halle Berry is always glowing and her latest Instagram post is no exception! Earlier today, the 55-year-old actress took to the ‘Gram to show off her latest look and per usual, we’re in love with her effortless style.

For her social media post, Halle wore a Dolce and Gabbana leopard print, wrap maxi which she paired with black strappy sandals. She wore black lace garments underneath and posed poolside as she gave us her best angles, face, and smile. “Sometimes you have to take a walk on the wild side…” she captioned the three-photo carousel set. Check out the post below.

“Stunning beauty inside and out 🥰❤️❤️❤️,” one of the Moonfall actress’s 7.5 million Instagram followers wrote under the gorgeous photoset while another said, “🔥🔥🔥simply gorgeous!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Halle Berry also made headlines last week when she appeared on ABC’s Soul of A Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising special and spoke up about her thoughts on whether doors were opened for Black women in Hollywood after she became the first Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress back in March 2002. “You know, I’ve been asked this question so many times as if I should have the answer. But I don’t,” she explained. “But I will say this: I do feel completely heartbroken that there’s no other woman standing next to me in 20 years.”