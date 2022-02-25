Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Sanaa Lathan is aging backwards. Can you believe the actress who brought us classic characters like Monica Wright in Love & Basketball, Sidney ‘Syd’ Shawin in Brown Sugar, Zora Banks in Disappearing Acts (and so many more) is 50-years-young, but doesn’t look a day over her most beloved character (a high school basketball star turned pro).

In 2018, Lathan shaved off her hair for the role of Violet in Netflix’s Nappily Ever After — bringing new life to her already youthful appearance. Since then, her tresses have grown back thicker and healthier than ever. And every now and then, the beloved actress treats us to a sun kissed selfie on social media.

On this episode of Black Don’t Crack, Black Don’t Crack, Courtney Bee, Shay Calhoun, and Kim Hylton attempt to guess Sanaa’s age through various stages of her long-spanning career.

