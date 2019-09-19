Happy Birthday, Sanaa Lathan! Here Are 15 Times The Actress Kept It Classy

Sanaa Lathan has given us 23 years of great, feel-good movies. Completely ironic because the actress doesn’t look a day past 30. Yet here she is, celebrating 48 years of life.

Sanaa has played some of the most memorable roles in black culture. From Love and Basketball to Nappily Ever After, her acting resume is off the chain. You can’t help but want to be her best friend because the characters she plays are people you can relate to and emphasize with.

Beyond acting, Sanaa always made a statement on the red carpet. Her style, which mirrors her personality, can be perceived as ultra-feminine, classy, and sexy. When she cut her hair for her role in Nappily Ever After, a new wave of confidence was visible whenever she stepped out of the scene. We got to witness her hair go from a short buzz cut to a thick, beautiful twist out. It was exactly what black women everywhere needed to see.

Sanaa has given us so much. Her style and grace is uncanny. Her youthful beauty is admirable, and her long history in Hollywood has inspired so many. In honor of her 48th birthday, we’re taking a look at 15 time Sanaa kept it classy on the red carpet.