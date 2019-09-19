Happy Birthday, Sanaa Lathan! Here Are 15 Times The Actress Kept It Classy

Sanaa Lathan has given us 23 years of great, feel-good movies. Completely ironic because the actress doesn’t look a day past 30. Yet here she is, celebrating 48 years of life.
Sanaa has played some of the most memorable roles in black culture. From Love and Basketball to Nappily Ever After, her acting resume is off the chain. You can’t help but want to be her best friend because the characters she plays are people you can relate to and emphasize with.
Beyond acting, Sanaa always made a statement on the red carpet. Her style, which mirrors her personality, can be perceived as ultra-feminine, classy, and sexy. When she cut her hair for her role in Nappily Ever After, a new wave of confidence was visible whenever she stepped out of the scene. We got to witness her hair go from a short buzz cut to a thick, beautiful twist out. It was exactly what black women everywhere needed to see.
Sanaa has given us so much. Her style and grace is uncanny. Her youthful beauty is admirable, and her long history in Hollywood has inspired so many. In honor of her 48th birthday, we’re taking a look at 15 time Sanaa kept it classy on the red carpet.
1. SANAA LATHAN AT FOX’S “SHOTS FIRED”, 2017Source:Getty
Sanaa Lathan was the epitome of class at FOX TV’s “Shots Fired” premiere in a white, draped cocktail dress.
2. SANAA LATHAN PROMOTES “SHOTS FIRED” AT BUILD STUDIO, 2017Source:Getty
Sanaa hasn’t met a floral print she didn’t like. Here she is on a promo tour for “Shots Fired” clad in a powder blue floral dress.
3. SANAA LATHAN VISITS HOLLYWOOD TODAY LIVE, 2017Source:Getty
Sanaa Lathan paid a visit to Hollywood Today Live dressed in an sheer, airy, blue floral dress.
4. SANAA LATHAN AT FOX’S “SHOTS FIRED” FYC EVENT, 2017Source:Getty
Sanaa Lathan strayed away from florals to pull out this sultry LBD at the “Shots Fired” FYC event.
5. SANAA LATHAN AT THE PREMIERE OF “GIRLS TRIP”, 2017Source:Getty
Sanaa Lathan rocked a white bardot dress with teal earrings for a pop of color to the “Girls Trip” premiere.
6. SANAA LATHAN AT THE “NAPPILY EVER AFTER” WRAP PARTY, 2017Source:Getty
And there it is, Sanaa Lathan debuted her buzz cut at the “Nappily Ever After” wrap party. So gorgeous!
7. SANAA LATHAN AT FONKOZE’S “HOT NIGHT IN HAITI” EVENT, 2017Source:Getty
There’s something about this hair cut that completely elevates Sanaa Lathan’s whole vibe. She kept it simple at the “Hot Night in Haiti” event in a black slip dress.
8. SANAA LATHAN AT THE COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS ANNUAL CELEBRATION, 2018Source:Getty
That hair is growing in nicely, isn’t it? Sanaa Lathan attuned the Communities in Schools Annual event clad in blue printed frock with a waist belt.
9. SANAA LATHAN AT STEP UP’S 14TH ANNUAL INSPIRATION AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Sanaa Lathan returned to her floral motif at Step Up’s 14th Annual Inspiration Awards.
10. SANAA LATHAN AT A SCREENING OF “NAPPILY EVER AFTER”, 2018Source:Getty
Sanaa Lathan’s beautiful TWA, simple glam, and green gown was just what the red carpet needed at the special screening of “Nappily Ever After”
11. SANAA LATHAN AT RALPH LAUREN FRAGRANCES X WOMEN IN FILM SISTERHOOD OF LEADERS EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Sanaa gave us all of her feminine energy in this powder pink slip dress, partnered with a white blazer.
12. SANAA LATHAN AT THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA’S 2019 PALEYFEST LA, 2019Source:Getty
Sanaa Lathan paired her white dress with a black leather jacket and is such a simple, chic, effortless look.
13. SANAA LATHAN AT THE 50th NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
This is the edgiest I’ve ever seen Sanaa Lathan look. She looked soooo chic at the 50th NAACP Image Awards in a black, printed wrap dress.
14. SANAA LATHAN AT HBO’S ‘NATIVE SON’ SCREENING, 2019Source:Getty
Sanaa Lathan wowed on the red carpet of HBO’s ‘Native Son’ screening in a lilac Christian Siriano skirt and matching top.
15. SANAA LATHAN AT THE PREMIERE OF “LITTLE”, 2019Source:Getty
She’s aging backwards like the rest of her peers! Sanaa Lathan killed this olive green dress at the premiere of “Little”.