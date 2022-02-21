Beyoncé Recaps Her Valentine’s Day With A Fashionable Instagram Photo Dump

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Valentine’s Day might be over but Beyoncé is still letting fans know that love is still in the air! Earlier today, the songstress took to Instagram to share a photo dump recap of how she spent the love holiday and it was just as luxurious as we could have imagined.

In a multi-photo IG carousel, the Ivy Park founder kicked off the post with an all-red look from her athleisure line including shiny red pants and a red sweater with a cutout heart on the back. She accessorized the look with red heels and wore a SS ’22 Cherry Knuckleduster Clutch that retails for $2,500 as her handbag. She also wore diamond earrings that were in the shape of a heart and added pink lip gloss to her lips to stay on brand with the festive holiday.

She rocked her signature golden blonde locks in loose curls and was all smiles as she served various LEWKS for her IG photo dumb that included a cake with Happy Valentine’s Day writing, a look of the Grammy-award winning artist kicked back in a red tracksuit while on a private airplane, a detailed shot of her pink and rhinestone adorned nails, and a shot of the beauty exiting the private plane while wearing a pink velvet mini dress and pink pumps.

Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only Beyoncé fans that are obsessed with this look as many of her followers flooded her Instagram comments to share their stamps of approval. “‘MY WIFE BEYONCÉ, I BRAG DIFFERENT’ 😫😭❤,” one fan wrote referencing Bey’s hubby, Jay Z. Another fan was stuck on the heart detailing on the back of the fashionista’s sweater, writing, “that heart in the back of the shirt is everything,” while another simply said, “Wow B 😍😍😍.”

What do you think of Beyoncé’s Valentine’s Day look?

Don’t miss…

Beyonce Is Coming…

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet… Again!