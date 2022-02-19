Ashanti Gives Us Fashion Goals On Instagram In An All-Black Gucci Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Ashanti took to Instagram to serve us fashionable vibes and we’re here for it!

Earlier today, the songstress took to the social platform to show off her all-black Gucci ensemble including a black fishnet Tulle top retailing for $1,500 and all-black leather leggings. She paired the look with black leather Gucci boots that retailed for $1,800 and accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry, only wearing oversized hoop earrings and dark sunglasses to set the entire look off. As for her hair, she wore her dark locs in a slicked-back style, rocking her wavy strands straight down and curly as it draped across her shoulders in a bob-like style.

“Sex and the City 🖤@thetimenewyork” she captioned the IG photo. Check it out below!

But this wasn’t the only time that Ashanti served fashionable looks on Instagram! Just a few weeks ago, the songstress was the topic of conversation when she stepped out in a metallic gold Alexander McQueen pantsuit, Celine shoes, BP Jewelry, and a cascading jumbo braid as styled by Timb. For this look, the fashionable performer donned the ensemble to guest host I Can See Your Voice on FOX, where she served face and body in the jaw-dropping look.

Check it out below!