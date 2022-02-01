Adrienne Banfield-Norris Steps Out Looking Good In Her Latest Black And Gold Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Adrienne Banfield-Norris is a whole mood in her latest Instagram post!

To kick her week off strong, the 68-year-old personality took to Instagram yesterday to show off her latest ensemble and she looks good! Rocking a black and gold sequined dress, Banfield-Norris strutted her stuff as she stepped outside, walked down a flight of steps, got into her convertible, and drove off. She paired the black and gold midi dress with a black blazer and black slide-in pumps. She added a black and gold belt which she wore over the blazer and dress, a gold clutch purse, and black square frame sunglasses to set the entire look off right.

“I’m OTW! Monday mood ✨,” she captioned the IG Reel which garnered over 38,000 likes and views. Check it out below.

“Okay Hot Mama!!!!!❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹,” one of her 501 thousand IG followers left underneath the video while another said, “Gammmmmy!!! You out here steppin’ on necks 🔥🔥🔥,” and indeed she is!

In December, the Red Table Talk host proudly celebrated 31 years of clean living, taking to Instagram to share her sobriety journey with her followers, explaining how she’s been taking it “day by day.”