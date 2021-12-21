Gammy Is A Whole Mood In Afro Beats Instagram Dance Video

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Adrienne Banfield-Norris is out here living her best life! The Red Table Talk host took to Instagram earlier today to share a fun video of her and her homegirl showing off their best dance moves to afro beats, and we’re loving it!

In the short, 20 second video, Banfield-Norris (a.k.a. Gammy) rocked an oversized, cropped hooded grey sweatshirt that subtly showed off her ripped abs. She paired the shirt with low-cut, ripped jeans and a pair of black sneakers. In the video, she started off her dance routine by giving us a little two-step kick before she showed off her best wine. Her friend then joined in on the dance, and the two put on a show giving us their best moves, both with huge smiles on their faces.

The 68-year-old mother to Jada Pinkett-Smith and grandmother to Willow Smith shared the fun video to Instagram, captioning the Reel, “Vibez check! The collab you didn’t know you needed.”

Check it out below.

Gammy is the epitome of “age ain’t nothing but a number” as she’s known for keeping her figure ripped and tight while exuding glowing, youthful skin from head to toe. Last December, she took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek of her stellar workout routine, posting a mirror selfie in a sports bra and stretch pants after a gym session.

Check out her killer abs below.

Don’t miss…

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris Talk Generational Self-Care On Mother’s Day

Willow Smith Proves She’s All Grown Up In The July Issue Of Nylon Magazine