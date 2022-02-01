Euphoria Makeup Inspired Tutorial For WOC

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

HBO’s Euphoria, starring Zendaya, is the most popular show on TV right now. The characters, the fashions, the style and storylines. Another popular trend that emerged from the raunchy high school drama are makeup looks we all want to recreate. Bold eye liner, eye shadow and colorful pigments are all the rage.

In this tutorial, our resident MUA Anika Stewart @ArtfulAnika takes us through a DIY look you can do at home to channel your favorite Euphoria character.

The key to locking in your eye shadow is primer. Anika starts off by coating her lids with concealer from MAC Cosmetics using a flat shader brush. Blend the edges with a fluffy brush. Outline your under brow to give your brows a crisp look. Blend your eyebrow highlight with your concealer.

Use a pencil brush to outline the edge of your crease. Use a darker color to bridge the top of your crease line to your waterline. Accentuate the edge of your crease mixing black with the darker shadow. Fill in your lid with the brighter shadow. Use a Q-Tip with Micellar Water to clean up and fallout.

Watch the full tutorial below:

