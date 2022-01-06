Zendaya Stuns In A Vintage Valentino Dress At The ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premier

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Zendaya ended 2021 slaying our lives with her red carpet fashion flare while she promoted her film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, just a couple of days into 2022, she’s ripping the red carpet to shreds in a black and white vintage Valentino Spring/Summer 1992 dress at the Los Angeles premier of Euphoria.

The actress, who recently dyed her hair a rusted red hue for the new year, dazzled in a black and white gown with a scalloped bust line. Per usual, Zendaya looked modelesque on the red carpet, alternating between sultry smizes and joyful laughs.

This has been a very busy season for the Malcom & Marie actress. Off the heels of her Spider-Man promo tour last month, the famed actress is now promoting season 2 of Euphoria, which premieres on HBO Max Sunday, January 9th.

Zendaya was styled by none other than Luxury Law, the Image Architect. The two have been dominating the red carpet scene ever since they began working together. Hold on to your edges because the year has just begun. I’m positive this dynamic duo has more flawless looks up their sleeves. What do you think? Are you loving Zendaya in this vintage Valentino number?

