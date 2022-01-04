Tokyo Vanity Shows Off Her Dramatic Weight Loss In Before & After Pic

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Tokyo Vanity is an artist, beloved Instagram influencer and former Love & Hop Hop reality TV star. You can often find her hilarious commentary online or in the comments section on popular blogging sites. But if you’re apart of Vanity Mafia, you’ve noticed her voice missing on social media (she recently returned to Instagram in August). Behind the scenes, Tokyo has been on her own weight loss journey and recently posted an update, on New Year’s Eve, for fans to see how far she’s come.

Tokyo gave us a glimpse of her weight loss back in 2020, when she dropped 50 pounds under the supervision of trainer Body By Ted, who kept the reality TV star lifting, squatting and running under a program on his website BigGirlzMove.com.

Since posting her slimmed down frame, Tokyo says her DM’s have been in shambles. “Y’all I done uploaded my weight loss pics now all the men in my DMs asking me on walking dates that’s so cute …” she tweeted.

Glad to see Tokyo loving herself at every size, and if you don’t believe it, she checked a fan who thought otherwise.

Tokyo shut down her IG page and returned August, 2021 with a welcome back video and caption, “GUESS WHO’s BACKKKKKK??? This is my only Instagram right now!” Glad to see her back!

