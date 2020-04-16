Go Best Friend: Tokyo Vanity Shows Off Her Dramatic Weight Loss

Love & Hip Hip Hop Atlanta star Tokyo Vanity embarked on a weight loss journey weeks ago, and despite the coronavirus, she’s been maintaining her healthy eating and workout routines. Sis looks good!
Tokyo has dropped over 50 pounds since beginning to work with trainer Body By Ted, who keeps the reality TV star lifting, squatting and running under his website BigGirlzMove.com.
With over 2 million followers, the Go Best Friend rapper’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. Keep scrolling to see how much pounds she shed and how good she looks!
1. Weight Loss Journey
Tokyo Vanity revealed her new frame in an Instagram post that garnered thousands of likes. “Let me help y’all better see my vision wheew child 😍🥰 @bodybyted we coming for the summerrrrrrrrrrr,” she captioned the photo.
2. Heels
Animal print heels for the lioness inside!
3. Leopard Print Lover
Tokyo is a sultry in this leopard tube dress and and
4. Pink Hair, Don’t Care
Tokyo loves to experiment with her hair color and pink might be our fave!
5. Sweat Suit Swag
In the words of Drake, “sweatpants, hair-tie chilling with no makeup on, that’s when you’re the prettiest, I hope that you don’t take that wrong.”
6. Sex Symbol
Tokyo is embracing her sexy and showing off her shape in this seductive lingerie.
7. Giving Face In FashionNova
Tokyo is keeping it cute and simple in this FashionNova jumpsuit and colorful duster.
8. Selfie
A full Tokyo slay includes a flawless face of course.
9. Little Black Dress
Give us leg in this little black dress.
10. Feeling Herself In FashionNova
As a FashionNova ambassador, Tokyo is slaying in this lavender mini-dress.