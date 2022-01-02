Michelle Obama Shares Adorable New Year’s Photo With Barack: ‘Happy New Year From Me And My Boo!’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Our favorite former First Couple is still giving us the feels!

On Saturday, former First Lady Michelle Obama shared an adorable snapshot on Instagram of herself and former President Barack Obama as they rang in the new year. The sweet photo showed the 57-year-old alongside her hubby as they rocked festive 2022-themed glasses while wearing matching black ensembles.

“Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 ,” the former FLOTUS captioned the Instagram photo. “Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health.”

Check out the sweet photo below.

Michelle looked beautiful as she wore a festive, black embroidered design tied-waist Etro jacket. The jacket currently retails for $7,610 and can be found on Far Fetch. She paired the look with black shorts and black sandals. To match his wife’s fly, Barack opted for a black printed collared shirt and black slacks, also pairing the look with black shoes to match.