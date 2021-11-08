Twitter Is Already In Love With Viola Davis As Michelle Obama In ‘The First Lady’ Photos

Viola Davis is set to play our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, in the upcoming Showtime drama, The First Lady, and Twitter couldn’t be happier for the latest adaptation!

As soon as the first photos were released, fans took to the social media platform to tweet their reactions to seeing the legendary actress take on the powerful former FLOTUS. While some praised Viola for her take on Mrs. Obama, in true Twitter fashion, others took to the platform to share a few jokes and make a few memes on how Viola channeled our favorite FLOTUS.