TRIED IT: Juno Skin’s Cleansing Balm Melts My Makeup Like Butter

Juno Skin's Cleansing Balm works wonder to remove makeup, cleanse, and moisturize skin with ease.

Truth be told, I honestly held makeup remover wipes to a high regard. The idea of a no-mess clean and convenience naturally piqued my interest. Not to mention, since it’s travel-friendly, it eliminates the worry about spillage in your suitcase. However, one thing many makeup remover wipes are known for is causing irritation. After all, eye makeup can take a little bit of elbow grease to remove, hence why many beauty lovers have been searching high and low for a gentle alternative. By the looks of it, Juno Skin’s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm has officially tipped the scale.

In case you didn’t know, cleansing balms are in a league of their own. Formulated with a slew of natural oils, this product is a thick, creamy balm that works to remove dirt, oil, impurities, and makeup from your skin fast. Juno Skin’s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm ($14.95, Junoco.com) goes the extra mile thanks to is 10-ingredient offering. Boasting Japanese barley magic that provides a source of antioxidants and vitamins, this number works to brighten, reduce dark spots, and provide moisture with every use. With that said, cleansing balms are a must for dry, sensitive, and mature skin types.

Since I’m all about keeping my skin moisturized around the clock, it’s only right that I put Juno Skin’s Cleansing Balm to the test. To kick things off, I applied a quarter-sized amount of cleansing balm over my face and massaged it in to melt my makeup. Next, I rinsed my face with warm water. After rinsing, I noticed how soft and supple my skin looked. Not to mention, my sometimes stubborn eye makeup washed away with ease.

Next, I saturated a cotton pad with the Heritage Store Rosewater Toner ($11.99, Heritagestore.com) to help sweep away any leftover residue and provide moisture. Next, I followed up with a few drops of the Urban Skin Rx Hydrafirm + Brightening Serum ($58, Urbanskinrx.com) to help improve the look of my skin tone. Lastly, I layered my skin with the Fenty Beauty Brightening Overnight Gel-Cream ($40, FentyBeauty.com) to seal the deal.

Overall, I would have to give Juno Skin’s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm two thumbs up. This essential gave my skin a nice touch of TLC while allowing me to thoroughly cleanse and remove every speck of makeup from my skin. Not to mention, a little goes a long way, which comes in handy to give you more bang for your buck. Step up your beauty game and add this offering to your collection STAT!

