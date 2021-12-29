Ashanti Stylishly Steps Away From NYE Performance, Thanks To Recent COVID Surge

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Ashanti is stylishly stepping away from her New Year’s Eve performance due to the surge in Covid cases, thanks to the Omicron variant. And we don’t blame her. If you don’t remember Ashanti contracted Covid in December of 2020 on the day of her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole.

In a new video on her Instagram, Ashanti sashays through the hallway of her hotel showing off her flat stomach in a black and white crop sweater, liquid leggings, Gucci belt and thigh high boots with zipper detail up the calf. She captioned the video, “How you walk into your New Year’s Eve performance and then hear the covid numbers are up… And Omicron says F ya NYE performance it’s canceled.”

Ashanti certainly has a lot to be thankful for this year. She’s re-recording her debut album (to the dismay of her former label head Irv Gotti), she shut down the Internet numerous times with her natural curves and sexy style. All for an even bigger setup next year when she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and rereleases her album.

“As an artist, when you are in the game for a certain amount of time, you pay your dues, and things are supposed to come back to you. You have a legal team that does what they’re supposed to do so that you can function and own (your work). So with my album being 20 years old in April (2022), it makes sense for me to go in and re-record so that I can collect my coins.”

We hear that sis!

