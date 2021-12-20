Dozens of Procter & Gamble Hair Products Recalled For Including A Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter & Gamble is set to recall more than 30 haircare products, according to a report published by CNN.com today. The report states that the haircare giant is recalling aerosol spray and dry shampoos and conditioners, warning that the products could have the cancer-causing agent, benzene.

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” a notice explaining the recall said. To aid in the recall, retailers have been told to remove the products from shelves.