Black Twitter Debates On Who Is Finer….Drake Or Tyler Lepley?

An important debate is ensuing on Black Twitter (and Instagram), and we had to get in the mix to see what the outcome would be. Model, media personality, and former producer of Hot 97, Scottie Beam, invited her followers to chime in on a dispute her and her friend were having which asked the question, “WHO IS FINER Tyler Lepley or Drake?”

Drake and Tyler look like they could be cousins with their identical haircuts and beards; however, Black Twitter has made their decision and the results seem to be in favor of the Harlem actor, Tyler. Check out the comments below.

While the popular opinion seemed to be Tyler Lepley, there were still some Drake fans who held tight to their love for the Canadian rapper.

Others replied that Tyler may be trying to steal Drake’s swag due to their similar looks and Tyler once confessing that Drake was his idol.

Even though the crowd was leaning more towards Tyler, both men are exceptional when it comes to their art. With Drake having a slew of hits under his belt and a plethora of awards and Tyler being a sought-after actor who is clearly making his way to stardom, both of these Black men are absolutely winning.

But we must admit, the debate was fun to read.

Who is finer in your opinion?

