Jodie Turner-Smith Gives 60’s Glam In A Floral Gucci Dress On ‘The Daily Show’

Chocolate Goddess Jodie Turner-Smith gave floral Gucci goodness during an appearance at The Daily Show hosted by Trevor Noah. While promoting her new series Anne Boleyn on AMC+, the Queen and Slim actress wore a mod-inspired sequins dress with a high slit up the thigh. She partnered the look with pink Jimmy Choo pumps.

Styled by the talented duo Wayman and Micah, the brand took to their Instagram page to share details on the look. “@jodiesmith wearing @gucci dress + @jimmychoo shoes for @thedailyshow promoting #AnneBoleyn on @amcplus Hair: @lacyredway MUA: @karinamilan__”

Smith is usually spied in Gucci during most of her in-person and red carpet appearances. The actress became a spokesmodel for the luxury brand, so she often wears their pieces whenever she steps out. During the Canne Film Festival, the actress looked radiant in a custom Gucci gown that was the talk of the red carpet.

The fashionable star welcomed her first child with actor and husband Joshua Jackson in April of 2020. Off the heels of her success from the Queen and Slim film, the dotting mother had lots to celebrate over the last couple of years. Her latest series, Anne Boleyn, is a 3-part psychological thriller miniseries that takes place in 1536. The show explores the five months prior to Boleyn’s execution by beheading for treason.

The final episode is set to air on Thursday, December 23rd. We can expect to see Smith make a few more fashionable appearances up until that point. What do you think? Are you loving this floral Gucci number?

